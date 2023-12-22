AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023:
BOYS BASKETBALL
Mountain Vista 70, Eaglecrest 64
Rock Canyon 68, Rangeview 47
Regis Jesuit 66, Cherokee Trail 54
Score by quarters:
Regis Jesuit 18 13 12 23 — 66
Cherokee Trail 14 10 16 14 — 54
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Nike Tournament of Champions (Phoenix)
Joe Smith Division
13th-place game: Springfield (Oregon) 48, Grandview 44
Third-place game: St. Mary’s (Calif.) 68, Cherokee Trail 55
Score by quarters:
Cher. Trail 13 14 20 8 — 55
St. Mary’s 26 13 13 16 — 68
Tarkanian Classic (Las Vegas)
Sapphire Division
Vista PEAK Prep 43, Mountainside (Oregon) 35
GIRLS WRESTLING
Eaglecrest 54, Pueblo Central 26
Eaglecrest 60, Douglas County 18