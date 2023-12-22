AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023:

BOYS BASKETBALL

Mountain Vista 70, Eaglecrest 64

Rock Canyon 68, Rangeview 47

Regis Jesuit 66, Cherokee Trail 54

Score by quarters:

Regis Jesuit 18 13 12 23 — 66

Cherokee Trail 14 10 16 14 — 54

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Nike Tournament of Champions (Phoenix)

Joe Smith Division

13th-place game: Springfield (Oregon) 48, Grandview 44

Third-place game: St. Mary’s (Calif.) 68, Cherokee Trail 55

Score by quarters:

Cher. Trail 13 14 20 8 — 55

St. Mary’s 26 13 13 16 — 68

Tarkanian Classic (Las Vegas)

Sapphire Division

Vista PEAK Prep 43, Mountainside (Oregon) 35

GIRLS WRESTLING

Eaglecrest 54, Pueblo Central 26

Eaglecrest 60, Douglas County 18

