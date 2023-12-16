BOYS BASKETBALL
Overland 70, Rock Canyon 66
Score by quarters:
Rock Canyon 18 13 18 17 — 66
Overland 21 14 19 16 — 70
Overland points: Siraaj Ali 23, Dontae Graham 10, Ronald Henry 9, Isreal Littleton 8, TJ Manuel 7, Kymani Eason 3, Jamal Hassan 3, Hamza Nasir 3, Mekhi McNeal 2, Aidan Perez 2
Chatfield Charger Challenge (at Chatfield H.S.)
Championship semifinal: Cherokee Trail 72, Arvada West 62 (OT)
Cherry Creek Holiday Classic
Consolation semifinal: Grandview 46, Rangeview 40
Score by quarters:
Rangeview 6 9 12 13 — 40
Grandview 9 12 12 13 — 46
Rangeview points: Mareon Chapman 13, Archie Weatherspoon V 12, Yasin Sekue 8, Zachary Butler 2, Darris Davenport 2, Royce Edwards 2. Grandview points: Jalen Dourisseau 12, Breven Anderson 9, Cole Holtman 8, George Durbin 6, Noah Sevy 5, Cameron Pritchard 3, Nkongolo Wa-Kalonji 3
Curtis Winter Classic (Washington)
Eaglecrest 63, Seattle O’Dea 61
Mullen Christmas Classic (at Mullen H.S.)
Legend 88, Aurora Central 50
Score by quarters:
Legend 28 17 18 25 — 88
Aur. Central 10 11 22 7 — 50
Aurora Central points: Charles Laurendine 15, Bishop Dankyi 14, Camron Crisp 13, Alejandro Flores 5, Ka’Mari May 3
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Regis Jesuit 66, Mullen 60
Score by quarters:
Mullen 10 11 18 21 — 60
Regis Jesuit 15 14 19 18 — 66
Regis Jesuit points: Coryn Watts 29, Hana Belibi 23, Iliana Greene 8, Jane Rumpf 5, Jada Hodges 1
Rock Canyon 70, Overland 50
Score by quarters:
Rock Canyon 22 17 15 16 — 70
Overland 10 10 15 15 — 50
Overland points: Destiny Moore 17, Ilaisaane Davis 12, Michaela Halton 6, Seilani Relford 6, Myia Flowers 3, Emma Davis 2, Sasha Davis 2, Aziza Abdur-Razaaq 2
Vista PEAK Prep 53, Arvada West 52
Aurora Winter Classic (at Aurora Central H.S.)
Eagle Ridge Academy 41, Aurora Central 36
ICE HOCKEY
Cherry Creek 6, Summit 2
Score by periods:
Cherry Creek 0 1 5 — 6
Summit 1 1 0 — 2
Cherry Creek goals: Eric Burggraf 3, Luke Blair, Owen Kulczewski, Sam Switzer. Cherry Creek assists: Cooper Huang, Charles Keating, Daniil Korobeynikov, Kulczewski. Cherry Creek saves: Jack Ryan (20 shots on goal-18 saves)