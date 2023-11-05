AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023:

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Class 5A Region 1

Valor Christian def. Eaglecrest 25-14, 25-12, 27-25

Regis Jesuit def. Eaglecrest 22-25, 25-22, 21-25, 25-18, 15-12

Valor Christian def. Regis Jesuit 25-15, 25-12, 25-11

Class 5A Region 8

Grandview def. Brighton 25-11, 25-13, 25-11

Grandview def. Dakota Ridge 25-16, 25-17, 25-21

Class 5A Region 11

Castle View def. Cherokee Trail 25-21, 22-25, 23-25, 26-24, 15-10

Broomfield def. Cherokee Trail 25-19, 25-20, 25-18

BOYS SOCCER

Class 5A state playoffs (quarterfinals)

Cherokee Trail 2, Legend 0

Score by halves:

Cher. Trail 1 1 — 2

Legend 0 0 — 0

Cherokee Trail goals: Peter Eugenio, Gregory Hanson

Regis Jesuit 4, Liberty 1

Score by halves:

Liberty 1 0 — 1

Regis Jesuit 3 1 — 4

Regis Jesuit goals: Jack De Simone 2, Joseph Bennett, Reed Garcia

