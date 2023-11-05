AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023:
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Class 5A Region 1
Valor Christian def. Eaglecrest 25-14, 25-12, 27-25
Regis Jesuit def. Eaglecrest 22-25, 25-22, 21-25, 25-18, 15-12
Valor Christian def. Regis Jesuit 25-15, 25-12, 25-11
Class 5A Region 8
Grandview def. Brighton 25-11, 25-13, 25-11
Grandview def. Dakota Ridge 25-16, 25-17, 25-21
Class 5A Region 11
Castle View def. Cherokee Trail 25-21, 22-25, 23-25, 26-24, 15-10
Broomfield def. Cherokee Trail 25-19, 25-20, 25-18
BOYS SOCCER
Class 5A state playoffs (quarterfinals)
Cherokee Trail 2, Legend 0
Score by halves:
Cher. Trail 1 1 — 2
Legend 0 0 — 0
Cherokee Trail goals: Peter Eugenio, Gregory Hanson
Regis Jesuit 4, Liberty 1
Score by halves:
Liberty 1 0 — 1
Regis Jesuit 3 1 — 4
Regis Jesuit goals: Jack De Simone 2, Joseph Bennett, Reed Garcia