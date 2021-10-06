AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021:

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Grandview def. Eaglecrest 25-21, 25-8, 25-14

Prairie View def. Rangeview 25-12, 25-17, 25-17

Vista PEAK def. Northglenn 25-10, 25-10, 25-12

BOYS SOCCER

Arapahoe 5, Overland 1

Score by halves:

Arapahoe  2  3 — 5

Overland   0  1 — 1

Aurora Central 7, Englewood 0

Score by halves:

Aur. Central  2  5 — 7

Englewood    0  0 — 0

Cherokee Trail 4, Eaglecrest 0

Score by halves:

Eaglecrest  0  0 — 0

Cher. Trail  1  3 — 4

Westminster 3, Vista PEAK 0

Score by halves:

Westminster  3  0 — 3

Vista PEAK     0  0 — 0

SOFTBALL

Rangeview 13, Adams City 3

FIELD HOCKEY

Regis Jesuit 7, Cheyenne Mountain 1

Regis Jesuit goals: Elsa Pater 2, Lily Castiglione, Sydney Cornell, Bebe Ghiselli, Ellie Johnson, Katie Loftus. Regis Jesuit assists: Johnson 2, Katie Loftus 2, Carly Kennedy, Torri Loftus, Sophie Storey. Regis Jesuit saves: MaryKate Berg 5

BOYS GOLF

Class 5A state tournament (at Colorado Springs Country Club)

Team scores: 1. Arapahoe 222-216 — 438; 2. Cherry Creek 231-224 — 455; 3. Highlands Ranch 233-225 — 458; 4. Fossil Ridge 223-236 — 459; 5. Ralston Valley 237-225 — 462; T6. GRANDVIEW 236-229 — 465; T6. Pine Creek 229-236 — 465; 8. Columbine 226-243 — 469; 9. REGIS JESUIT 246-228 — 474; T10. Arvada West 239-248 — 487; T10. ThunderRidge 243-244 — 487; 12. Fairview 243-249 — 492; 13. Fort Collins 255-244 — 499; T14. Denver East 253-252 — 505; T14. Legacy 257-248 — 505

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

0 0 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments