AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021:
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Grandview def. Eaglecrest 25-21, 25-8, 25-14
Prairie View def. Rangeview 25-12, 25-17, 25-17
Vista PEAK def. Northglenn 25-10, 25-10, 25-12
BOYS SOCCER
Arapahoe 5, Overland 1
Score by halves:
Arapahoe 2 3 — 5
Overland 0 1 — 1
Aurora Central 7, Englewood 0
Score by halves:
Aur. Central 2 5 — 7
Englewood 0 0 — 0
Cherokee Trail 4, Eaglecrest 0
Score by halves:
Eaglecrest 0 0 — 0
Cher. Trail 1 3 — 4
Westminster 3, Vista PEAK 0
Score by halves:
Westminster 3 0 — 3
Vista PEAK 0 0 — 0
SOFTBALL
Rangeview 13, Adams City 3
FIELD HOCKEY
Regis Jesuit 7, Cheyenne Mountain 1
Regis Jesuit goals: Elsa Pater 2, Lily Castiglione, Sydney Cornell, Bebe Ghiselli, Ellie Johnson, Katie Loftus. Regis Jesuit assists: Johnson 2, Katie Loftus 2, Carly Kennedy, Torri Loftus, Sophie Storey. Regis Jesuit saves: MaryKate Berg 5
BOYS GOLF
Class 5A state tournament (at Colorado Springs Country Club)
Team scores: 1. Arapahoe 222-216 — 438; 2. Cherry Creek 231-224 — 455; 3. Highlands Ranch 233-225 — 458; 4. Fossil Ridge 223-236 — 459; 5. Ralston Valley 237-225 — 462; T6. GRANDVIEW 236-229 — 465; T6. Pine Creek 229-236 — 465; 8. Columbine 226-243 — 469; 9. REGIS JESUIT 246-228 — 474; T10. Arvada West 239-248 — 487; T10. ThunderRidge 243-244 — 487; 12. Fairview 243-249 — 492; 13. Fort Collins 255-244 — 499; T14. Denver East 253-252 — 505; T14. Legacy 257-248 — 505