AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Friday, Oct. 27, 2023:

Courtney Oakes is Aurora Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at sports@aurorasentinel.com.Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports

FOOTBALL

Centaurus 49, Gateway 14

Cherry Creek 45, Grandview 22

Score by quarters:

Cherry Creek 7 7 28 3 — 45

Grandview 3 7 12 0 — 22

Grandview highlights: Liam Szarka 3 rushing touchdowns; Kyle Chavez field goal

Doherty 44, Overland 20

Score by quarters:

Doherty 7 14 10 13 — 44

Overland 7 7 0 6 — 20

Regis Jesuit 45, Fountain-Fort Carson 7

Score by quarters:

Regis Jesuit 17 14 14 0 — 45

Ftn.-Fort Carson 0 0 0 7 —  7

Regis Jesuit highlights: Peyton Lindell 2 passing touchdowns, rushing touchdown; Anthony Medina receiving touchdown, punt return touchdown; JoJo Hernandez receiving touchdown; Grayson McPherson interception return touchdown; Kai Shelton interception return touchdown

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Cheyenne Mountain Tournament

Grandview def. Eaton 25-23, 25-22, 16-25, 25-21

Thompson Valley def. Grandview 25-18, 22-25, 15-25, 26-24, 17-15

Ponderosa Tournament

Eaglecrest def. Cherokee Trail 25-18, 25-21, 25-14

FIELD HOCKEY

State playoffs (quarterfinals)

Denver East 1, Regis Jesuit 0

Score by quarters:

Denver East 0 0 0 0 1 — 1

Regis Jesuit 0 0 0 0 0 — 0

Courtney Oakes is sports Editor and photographer with Sentinel Colorado. A Denver East High School alum. He came to the Sentinel in 2001 and since then has received a number of professional awards from...

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *