AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Friday, Oct. 27, 2023:
FOOTBALL
Centaurus 49, Gateway 14
Cherry Creek 45, Grandview 22
Score by quarters:
Cherry Creek 7 7 28 3 — 45
Grandview 3 7 12 0 — 22
Grandview highlights: Liam Szarka 3 rushing touchdowns; Kyle Chavez field goal
Doherty 44, Overland 20
Score by quarters:
Doherty 7 14 10 13 — 44
Overland 7 7 0 6 — 20
Regis Jesuit 45, Fountain-Fort Carson 7
Score by quarters:
Regis Jesuit 17 14 14 0 — 45
Ftn.-Fort Carson 0 0 0 7 — 7
Regis Jesuit highlights: Peyton Lindell 2 passing touchdowns, rushing touchdown; Anthony Medina receiving touchdown, punt return touchdown; JoJo Hernandez receiving touchdown; Grayson McPherson interception return touchdown; Kai Shelton interception return touchdown
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Cheyenne Mountain Tournament
Grandview def. Eaton 25-23, 25-22, 16-25, 25-21
Thompson Valley def. Grandview 25-18, 22-25, 15-25, 26-24, 17-15
Ponderosa Tournament
Eaglecrest def. Cherokee Trail 25-18, 25-21, 25-14
FIELD HOCKEY
State playoffs (quarterfinals)
Denver East 1, Regis Jesuit 0
Score by quarters:
Denver East 0 0 0 0 1 — 1
Regis Jesuit 0 0 0 0 0 — 0