AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022:
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Centennial League Challenge
Championship: Grandview def. Cherry Creek 25-19, 25-22, 25-21
BOYS SOCCER
Class 5A state playoffs (1st round)
Cherokee Trail 3, Chatfield 0
Cherry Creek 1, Regis Jesuit 0
Denver East 2, Grandview 1
Legacy 4, Overland 1
Pine Creek 0, Rangeview 0 (Pine Creek won PKs)