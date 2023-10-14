AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023:

Courtney Oakes is Aurora Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at sports@aurorasentinel.com. Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports

FOOTBALL

Denver South 20, Vista PEAK Prep 12

Score by quarters:

Denver South 7 6 0 7 — 20

Vista PEAK Prep 0 12 0 0 — 12

SOFTBALL

Class 5A Region 1 (at Arvada West H.S.)

Consolation 1st round: Heritage 9, Regis Jesuit 2

Class 5A Region 7 (at ThunderRidge H.S.)

Consolation 2nd round: Cherokee Trail 14, Legacy 6

Class 5A Region 8 (at Broomfield H.S.)

First round: Grandview 12, Fort Collins 5

Championship: Broomfield 5, Grandview 1

Consolation 2nd round: Grandview 11, Arapahoe 4

Courtney Oakes is sports Editor and photographer with Sentinel Colorado. A Denver East High School alum. He came to the Sentinel in 2001 and since then has received a number of professional awards from...

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *