AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023:
FOOTBALL
Denver South 20, Vista PEAK Prep 12
Score by quarters:
Denver South 7 6 0 7 — 20
Vista PEAK Prep 0 12 0 0 — 12
SOFTBALL
Class 5A Region 1 (at Arvada West H.S.)
Consolation 1st round: Heritage 9, Regis Jesuit 2
Class 5A Region 7 (at ThunderRidge H.S.)
Consolation 2nd round: Cherokee Trail 14, Legacy 6
Class 5A Region 8 (at Broomfield H.S.)
First round: Grandview 12, Fort Collins 5
Championship: Broomfield 5, Grandview 1
Consolation 2nd round: Grandview 11, Arapahoe 4