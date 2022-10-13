AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022:

CROSS COUNTRY

Denver Prep League Championships (at Central Park)

Boys varsity team scores: 1. Denver East 45 points; 2. Denver South 46; 3. Northfield 52; 4. George Washington 122; 5. RANGEVIEW 144; 6. Denver North 165; 7. VISTA PEAK 189; 8. Thomas Jefferson 190; 9. HINKLEY 269; 10. Regis Groff 295; 11. Denver West 344

Girls varsity team scores: 1. Denver East 38 points; 2. Northfield 51; 3. George Washington 58; 4. Denver South 69; 5. Denver North 176; 6. RANGEVIEW 178; 7. Thomas Jefferson 179; 8. HINKLEY 242