AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024:
BOYS BASKETBALL
Douglas County 60, Grandview 47
Score by quarters:
Grandview 12 13 5 17 — 47
Douglas Co. 20 20 6 14 — 60
Grandview points: Breven Anderson 13, Cole Holtman 12, Alex Riddick 7, Rhett Charles 6, Nkongolo Wa-Kalonji 4, George Durbin 3, Jalen Dourisseau 1, Noah Sevy 1
Eaglecrest 59, Windsor 47
Score by quarters:
Windsor 9 7 13 18 — 47
Eaglecrest 11 17 13 18 — 59
Eaglecrest points: Garrett Barger 14, Sir Devin Roberts 13, Cam Chapa 9, LaDavian King 9, La’Quince York 9, Kris Coleman 2, Jason Noone 2, Kendell Moreland 1
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Grandview 56, Highlands Ranch 32
Score by quarters:
High. Ranch 7 11 3 11 — 32
Grandview 12 15 12 17 — 56
BOYS WRESTLING
Smoky Hill Invitational
Team scores: 1. Coronado 186.5 points; 2. Discovery Canyon 174; 3. REGIS JESUIT 168.5; 4. VISTA PEAK PREP 123; 5. Legend 101; 6. Lutheran 93.5; 7. CHEROKEE TRAIL 86.5; 8. GRANDVIEW 75; 9. Standley Lake 70; T10. Longmont 60; T10. Windsor 60; 12. Rock Canyon 53; 13. Calhan 51; 14. Chaparral 48; 15. SMOKY HILL 41; 16. Cherry Creek 29; 17. George Washington 16
Regis Jesuit placers: 106 pounds — Dane Anderson, 4th place; 113 pounds — Richard Avila, champion; 126 pounds — Cayden McNellis, 3rd place; 138 pounds — Connor Mohr, 4th place; 144 pounds — Daniel Lantz, champion; 150 pounds — Genghis Gholston, 2nd place; 157 pounds — Ryan Curran, 2nd place; 190 pounds — Durrell Barber, 4th place
Vista PEAK Prep placers: 113 pounds — Cole Redmond, 3rd place; 120 pounds — Ian Bacon, 2nd place; 126 pounds — Denzel Womely, 4th place; 190 pounds — Jason Leadens, 2nd place; 285 pounds — Joseph Maes, champion
Cherokee Trail placers: 106 pounds — Weston Manuel, 2nd place; 120 pounds — Ben McDowell, 4th place; 126 B — Tyler Maestas, 2nd place; 132 pounds — Kaden Pray, champion; 138 pounds — Renzo Lubugin, 2nd place
Grandview placers: 126 B — Christiano Escobedo, champion; 132 pounds — Anthony Segura, 3rd place; 150 B — Caden Pachelli, 2nd place; 175 pounds — Christian Skov, 4th place; 215 pounds — Marcus Nesbitt, 4th place
Smoky Hill placers: 144 pounds — Zachary Majernik, 3rd place; 285 pounds — Lee Scott, 4th place
ICE HOCKEY
Regis Jesuit 2, Ralston Valley 1
Score by periods:
Regis Jesuit 1 0 1 — 2
Ralston Valley 0 1 0 — 1
Regis Jesuit goals: Nolan Williams 2. Regis Jesuit assists: Ian Beck, Parker Brinner. Regis Jesuit saves: Easton Sparks (18 shots on goal-17 saves)
Valor Christian 4, Cherry Creek 3
Score by periods:
Valor Christian 1 2 1 — 4
Cherry Creek 1 2 0 — 3
Cherry Creek goals: Cooper Huang, Austin Katz, Dominic Suchkov. Cherry Creek assists: Eric Burggraf, Suchkov. Cherry Creek saves: Jack Ryan (19 shots on goal-15 saves)