AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023:

Courtney Oakes is Aurora Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at sports@aurorasentinel.com. Twitter/X: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports

BOYS BASKETBALL

Englewood at Aurora Central, 7 p.m.
Smoky Hill at Kent Denver, 7 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Englewood at Aurora Central, 5:30 p.m.
Cherokee Trail at Chaparral, 7 p.m.
Eaglecrest at Prairie View, 7 p.m.
Overland at Gateway, 7 p.m.
Regis Jesuit at Colorado Academy, 7 p.m.

Centaurus Warrior Classic

First round: Smoky Hill at Centaurus, 8 p.m.

BOYS WRESTLING

Vista PEAK Prep at Denver West, 5 p.m.

Courtney Oakes is sports Editor and photographer with Sentinel Colorado. A Denver East High School alum. He came to the Sentinel in 2001 and since then has received a number of professional awards from...

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *