AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023:
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Cherokee Trail at Rock Canyon, 6:30 p.m.
Grandview at Legend, 6:30 p.m.
Lakewood at Eaglecrest, 6:30 p.m.
Ponderosa at Regis Jesuit, 6:30 p.m.
Skyview at Overland, 6:30 p.m.
The Academy at Vista PEAK Prep, 6:30 p.m.
Weld Central at Aurora Central, 6:30 p.m.
Hinkley at Thornton, 7 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Aurora Central at Smoky Hill, 4 p.m.
Lakewood vs. Eaglecrest at Legacy Stadium, 6 p.m.
Overland vs. ThunderRidge at Halftime Help Stadium, 6 p.m.
Regis Jesuit vs. Castle View at Douglas County Stadium, 6:30 p.m.
Hinkley vs. FNE Warriors at Evie Dennis Campus, 7:30 p.m.
D’Evelyn vs. Grandview at Legacy Stadium, 8 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Eaglecrest at Arapahoe, 4 p.m.
Grandview at Smoky Hill, 4 p.m.
Rangeview at Denver East, 4 p.m.
Skyview at Gateway, 4 p.m.
Vista PEAK Prep at George Washington, 4:30 p.m.
Aurora Central at Thornton, 5 p.m.
BOYS TENNIS
Regis Jesuit at Chaparral, 3:30 p.m.
Arapahoe at Grandview, 3:45 p.m.
Cherokee Trail at Smoky Hill, 3:45 p.m.
Eaglecrest at Overland, 3:45 p.m.
Rangeview at George Washington, 4 p.m.
Vista PEAK at Denver South, 4 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
Smoky Hill at Fossil Ridge, 4:30 p.m.
BOYS GOLF
Centennial League Tournament at Aurora Hills G.C., 10 a.m.