AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023:

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Cherokee Trail at Rock Canyon, 6:30 p.m.

Grandview at Legend, 6:30 p.m.

Lakewood at Eaglecrest, 6:30 p.m.

Ponderosa at Regis Jesuit, 6:30 p.m.

Skyview at Overland, 6:30 p.m.

The Academy at Vista PEAK Prep, 6:30 p.m.

Weld Central at Aurora Central, 6:30 p.m.

Hinkley at Thornton, 7 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Aurora Central at Smoky Hill, 4 p.m.

Lakewood vs. Eaglecrest at Legacy Stadium, 6 p.m.

Overland vs. ThunderRidge at Halftime Help Stadium, 6 p.m.

Regis Jesuit vs. Castle View at Douglas County Stadium, 6:30 p.m.

Hinkley vs. FNE Warriors at Evie Dennis Campus, 7:30 p.m.

D’Evelyn vs. Grandview at Legacy Stadium, 8 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Eaglecrest at Arapahoe, 4 p.m.

Grandview at Smoky Hill, 4 p.m.

Rangeview at Denver East, 4 p.m.

Skyview at Gateway, 4 p.m.

Vista PEAK Prep at George Washington, 4:30 p.m.

Aurora Central at Thornton, 5 p.m.

BOYS TENNIS

Regis Jesuit at Chaparral, 3:30 p.m.

Arapahoe at Grandview, 3:45 p.m.

Cherokee Trail at Smoky Hill, 3:45 p.m.

Eaglecrest at Overland, 3:45 p.m.

Rangeview at George Washington, 4 p.m.

Vista PEAK at Denver South, 4 p.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

Smoky Hill at Fossil Ridge, 4:30 p.m.

BOYS GOLF

Centennial League Tournament at Aurora Hills G.C., 10 a.m.