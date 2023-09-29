AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Friday, Sept. 29, 2023. Weather/field conditions permitting, schedule subject to change:
FOOTBALL
Regis Jesuit at Douglas County, 6 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson vs. Vista PEAK Prep at APS Stadium, 6:30 p.m.
Arapahoe vs. Smoky Hill at Stutler Bowl, 7 p.m.
Eaglecrest vs. Grandview at Legacy Stadium, 7 p.m.
Gateway at Widefield, 7 p.m.
Overland at Westminster, 7 p.m.
Hinkley vs. Thornton at Five-Star Stadium, 7:30 p.m.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
DSST: College View vs. William Smith at Aurora Quest K-8, 6:30 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Lotus School For Excellence vs. William Smith at Aurora Sports Complex, 4:30 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Highlands Ranch at Regis Jesuit, 3:30 p.m.
Vista PEAK Prep at Overland, 4 p.m.
CROSS COUNTRY
Thornton Invitational at Margaret Carpenter Rec Center, 2 p.m.
BOYS TENNIS
Class 5A team tournament
Chaparral vs. Regis Jesuit at CAC Monaco, 3:30 p.m.