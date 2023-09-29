AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Friday, Sept. 29, 2023. Weather/field conditions permitting, schedule subject to change:

Courtney Oakes is Aurora Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at sports@aurorasentinel.com. Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports

FOOTBALL

Regis Jesuit at Douglas County, 6 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson vs. Vista PEAK Prep at APS Stadium, 6:30 p.m.
Arapahoe vs. Smoky Hill at Stutler Bowl, 7 p.m.
Eaglecrest vs. Grandview at Legacy Stadium, 7 p.m.
Gateway at Widefield, 7 p.m.
Overland at Westminster, 7 p.m.
Hinkley vs. Thornton at Five-Star Stadium, 7:30 p.m.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

DSST: College View vs. William Smith at Aurora Quest K-8, 6:30 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Lotus School For Excellence vs. William Smith at Aurora Sports Complex, 4:30 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Highlands Ranch at Regis Jesuit, 3:30 p.m.
Vista PEAK Prep at Overland, 4 p.m.

CROSS COUNTRY

Thornton Invitational at Margaret Carpenter Rec Center, 2 p.m.

BOYS TENNIS

Class 5A team tournament

Chaparral vs. Regis Jesuit at CAC Monaco, 3:30 p.m.

Courtney Oakes is sports Editor and photographer with Sentinel Colorado. A Denver East High School alum. He came to the Sentinel in 2001 and since then has received a number of professional awards from...

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *