AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021. Weather/field conditions permitting, schedule subject to change:

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Aurora Central at Regis Groff, 6:30 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Regis Jesuit at Mountain Vista, 3 p.m.

Overland at Discovery Canyon, 3:30 p.m.

Cherokee Trail at Legacy, 4:15 p.m.

BOYS TENNIS

Silver Creek at Grandview, 3:45 p.m.

GYMNASTICS

Heritage, Palmer Ridge at Overland, 5:20 p.m.