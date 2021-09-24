AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Friday, Sept. 24 and Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. Weather/field conditions permitting, schedule subject to change:

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports

FRIDAY, SEPT. 24

FOOTBALL

Overland vs. Wheat Ridge at Jeffco Stadium, 4 p.m.

Castle View at Hinkley, 6:30 p.m.

Cherry Creek at Regis Jesuit, 6:30 p.m.

Eaglecrest at Mullen, 7 p.m.

Horizon vs. Grandview at Legacy Stadium, 7 p.m.

Pomona vs. Smoky Hill at Stutler Bowl, 7 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Gonzaga Prep School at Regis Jesuit, 2 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Regis Jesuit at Douglas County, 3 p.m.

CROSS COUNTRY

Cherokee Trail, Grandview, Hinkley, Overland, Regis Jesuit, Smoky Hill and Vista PEAK at Dave Sanders Invitational at Clement Park, 3 p.m.

Cherokee Trail at Desert Twilight Classic at Casa Grande, Arizona

SATURDAY, SEPT. 25

FOOTBALL

Cherokee Trail vs. Denver East at All-City Stadium, 11 a.m.

Gateway at Adams City, 1 p.m.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Brighton at Rangeview, 1 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Marquette at Regis Jesuit, 9 a.m.

Denver East at Smoky Hill, 10 a.m.

Overland vs. Gateway at APS Stadium, 1 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Abraham Lincoln at Overland, 10 a.m.

Legend at Regis Jesuit, 10 a.m.

Cherry Creek at Eaglecrest, 11 a.m.

Grandview at Arapahoe, 11 a.m.

Smoky Hill at Cherokee Trail, 11 a.m.

Vista PEAK vs. Pueblo West at Doherty, 11 a.m.

Vista PEAK at Doherty, 1 p.m.

BOYS TENNIS

Rampart at Rangeview, 10 a.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

Smoky Hill at Grandview, 10 a.m.

GYMNASTICS

Overland Invitational, 10 a.m.