AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023:

BOYS SOCCER

Denver South at Vista PEAK Prep, 4 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Arapahoe at Grandview, 4 p.m.
Douglas County at Regis Jesuit, 4 p.m.
Cherokee Trail vs. Cherry Creek at Village Greek Park, 4:15 p.m.

BOYS TENNIS

Denver East at Vista PEAK Prep, 4 p.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

Liberty vs. Grandview at Legacy Stadium, 5:30 p.m.

BOYS GOLF

Aurora Central, Gateway at Class 4A Region 2 tournament at Country Club of Colorado, 8:30 a.m.
Cherokee Trail, Rangeview, Smoky Hill at Class 5A Central Region tournament at University of Denver Golf Club, 8:30 a.m.
Vista PEAK Prep at Class 4A Region 4 tournament at Bookcliff Country Club, 9 a.m.

