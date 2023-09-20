AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023:
BOYS SOCCER
Denver South at Vista PEAK Prep, 4 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Arapahoe at Grandview, 4 p.m.
Douglas County at Regis Jesuit, 4 p.m.
Cherokee Trail vs. Cherry Creek at Village Greek Park, 4:15 p.m.
BOYS TENNIS
Denver East at Vista PEAK Prep, 4 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
Liberty vs. Grandview at Legacy Stadium, 5:30 p.m.
BOYS GOLF
Aurora Central, Gateway at Class 4A Region 2 tournament at Country Club of Colorado, 8:30 a.m.
Cherokee Trail, Rangeview, Smoky Hill at Class 5A Central Region tournament at University of Denver Golf Club, 8:30 a.m.
Vista PEAK Prep at Class 4A Region 4 tournament at Bookcliff Country Club, 9 a.m.