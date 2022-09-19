AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. Weather/field conditions permitting, schedule subject to change:

BOYS SOCCER

Bear Creek vs. Gateway at APS Stadium, 6 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Eaglecrest at Smoky Hill, 3:45 p.m.

Cherokee Trail at Mullen, 4:30 p.m.

Grandview at Arapahoe, 4:30 p.m.

BOYS TENNIS

Regis Jesuit at Boulder, 3:30 p.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

Grandview vs. Palmer Ridge at Don Breese Stadium, 5 p.m.

Smoky Hill at Colorado Academy, 6 p.m.

BOYS GOLF

Eaglecrest at Class 5A Western Region at Adobe Creek National (Desert), 8 a.m.

Aurora Central at Class 4A Region 2 at Country Club of Colorado, 9 a.m.

Cherokee Trail, Overland at Class 5A Northern Region at Flatirons G.C., 9 a.m.