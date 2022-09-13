AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. Weather/field conditions permitting, schedule subject to change:
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Fairview at Overland, 6:30 p.m.
Mountain Vista at Grandview, 6:30 p.m.
Smoky Hill at Dakota Ridge, 6:30 p.m.
Elizabeth at Vista PEAK, 7 p.m.
Manual at Hinkley, 7 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Vista PEAK at Aurora Central, 4 p.m.
Overland vs. Columbine at Lakewood Memorial Field, 5 p.m.
Denver South vs. Eaglecrest at Legacy Stadium, 6 p.m.
Greeley West at Hinkley, 6 p.m.
Regis Jesuit vs. ThunderRidge at Halftime Help Stadium, 6 p.m.
Broomfield at Cherokee Trail, 8 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Adams City at Aurora Central, 4 p.m.
Kennedy at Vista PEAK, 4 p.m.
Overland at Denver East, 4 p.m.
Cherokee Trail at Arapahoe, 4:30 p.m.
Mullen at Grandview, 4:30 p.m.
Smoky Hill vs. Cherry Creek at Village Green Field, 4:30 p.m.
BOYS TENNIS
Regis Jesuit at Mountain Vista, 3:30 p.m.
Cherokee Trail at Arapahoe, 3:45 p.m.
Cherry Creek (V2) at Eaglecrest, 3:45 p.m.
Grandview vs. Overland at Utah Park, 3:45 p.m.
Smoky Hill at Mullen, 3:45 p.m.
Denver East at Rangeview, 4 p.m.
Kennedy at Vista PEAK, 4 p.m.
BOYS GOLF
Regis Jesuit at Spring Valley, 9 a.m.
Denver Prep League at Kennedy G.C., noon