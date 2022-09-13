AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. Weather/field conditions permitting, schedule subject to change:

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Fairview at Overland, 6:30 p.m.

Mountain Vista at Grandview, 6:30 p.m.

Smoky Hill at Dakota Ridge, 6:30 p.m.

Elizabeth at Vista PEAK, 7 p.m.

Manual at Hinkley, 7 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Vista PEAK at Aurora Central, 4 p.m.

Overland vs. Columbine at Lakewood Memorial Field, 5 p.m.

Denver South vs. Eaglecrest at Legacy Stadium, 6 p.m.

Greeley West at Hinkley, 6 p.m.

Regis Jesuit vs. ThunderRidge at Halftime Help Stadium, 6 p.m.

Broomfield at Cherokee Trail, 8 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Adams City at Aurora Central, 4 p.m.

Kennedy at Vista PEAK, 4 p.m.

Overland at Denver East, 4 p.m.

Cherokee Trail at Arapahoe, 4:30 p.m.

Mullen at Grandview, 4:30 p.m.

Smoky Hill vs. Cherry Creek at Village Green Field, 4:30 p.m.

BOYS TENNIS

Regis Jesuit at Mountain Vista, 3:30 p.m.

Cherokee Trail at Arapahoe, 3:45 p.m.

Cherry Creek (V2) at Eaglecrest, 3:45 p.m.

Grandview vs. Overland at Utah Park, 3:45 p.m.

Smoky Hill at Mullen, 3:45 p.m.

Denver East at Rangeview, 4 p.m.

Kennedy at Vista PEAK, 4 p.m.

BOYS GOLF

Regis Jesuit at Spring Valley, 9 a.m.

Denver Prep League at Kennedy G.C., noon