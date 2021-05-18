AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Tuesday, May 18, 2021. Weather/field conditions permitting, schedule subject to change:

BASEBALL

ThunderRidge vs. Grandview at Coors Field (Foundation Game), noon

Valor Christian at Regis Jesuit, 1:30 p.m.

Adams City at Hinkley, 4 p.m.

Aurora Central at Weld Central, 4 p.m.

Northglenn at Rangeview, 4 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Vista PEAK at Gateway, 4 p.m.

Aurora Central at Skyview, 4:30 p.m.

Regis Jesuit at Mountain Vista, 4:30 p.m.

Brighton at Hinkley, 5 p.m.

Westminster at Rangeview, 5 p.m.

Cherry Creek vs. Overland at Stutler Bowl, 6 p.m.

Mullen at Cherokee Trail, 6 p.m.

Smoky Hill vs. Grandview at Legacy Stadium, 8 p.m.

BOYS SWIMMING

Evergreen vs. APS at Hinkley, 4:30 p.m.

TRACK & FIELD

Regis Jesuit at D’Evelyn Invitational at Jeffco Stadium, 1 p.m.

BOYS LACROSSE

Pueblo West at Overland, 4 p.m.

Boulder at Rangeview, 7 p.m.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Overland at Saint Mary’s Academy, 4 p.m.

Smoky Hill at Denver North, 4 p.m.

Mullen at Regis Jesuit, 5:30 p.m.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Eaglecrest at Legend, 6 p.m.

Grandview at Cherokee Trail, 6 p.m.

Regis Jesuit at Cherry Creek, 6 p.m.

GIRLS TENNIS

Heritage at Regis Jesuit, 3:30 p.m.

Prairie View vs. Hinkley at East M.S., 3:30 p.m.

Arapahoe at Grandview, 3:45 p.m.

Cherokee Trail at Arapahoe, 3:45 p.m.

Adams City at Rangeview, 4 p.m.

Aurora Central at Thornton, 4:30 p.m.