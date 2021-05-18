AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Tuesday, May 18, 2021. Weather/field conditions permitting, schedule subject to change:
BASEBALL
ThunderRidge vs. Grandview at Coors Field (Foundation Game), noon
Valor Christian at Regis Jesuit, 1:30 p.m.
Adams City at Hinkley, 4 p.m.
Aurora Central at Weld Central, 4 p.m.
Northglenn at Rangeview, 4 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Vista PEAK at Gateway, 4 p.m.
Aurora Central at Skyview, 4:30 p.m.
Regis Jesuit at Mountain Vista, 4:30 p.m.
Brighton at Hinkley, 5 p.m.
Westminster at Rangeview, 5 p.m.
Cherry Creek vs. Overland at Stutler Bowl, 6 p.m.
Mullen at Cherokee Trail, 6 p.m.
Smoky Hill vs. Grandview at Legacy Stadium, 8 p.m.
BOYS SWIMMING
Evergreen vs. APS at Hinkley, 4:30 p.m.
TRACK & FIELD
Regis Jesuit at D’Evelyn Invitational at Jeffco Stadium, 1 p.m.
BOYS LACROSSE
Pueblo West at Overland, 4 p.m.
Boulder at Rangeview, 7 p.m.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Overland at Saint Mary’s Academy, 4 p.m.
Smoky Hill at Denver North, 4 p.m.
Mullen at Regis Jesuit, 5:30 p.m.
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Eaglecrest at Legend, 6 p.m.
Grandview at Cherokee Trail, 6 p.m.
Regis Jesuit at Cherry Creek, 6 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
Heritage at Regis Jesuit, 3:30 p.m.
Prairie View vs. Hinkley at East M.S., 3:30 p.m.
Arapahoe at Grandview, 3:45 p.m.
Cherokee Trail at Arapahoe, 3:45 p.m.
Adams City at Rangeview, 4 p.m.
Aurora Central at Thornton, 4:30 p.m.