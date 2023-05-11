AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Thursday, May 11, 2023:
BOYS SWIMMING
Class 5A state meet at Veterans’ Memorial Aquatic Center, 9:55 a.m. (diving competition), 5 p.m. (swim prelims)
BOYS LACROSSE
Class 5A state playoffs (1st round)
Chatfield at Cherokee Trail, 6 p.m.
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
State tournament (at Overland H.S.)
Eaglecrest vs. Cherokee Trail, 5 p.m.