AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Thursday, May 11, 2023:

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected]. Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports

BOYS SWIMMING

Class 5A state meet at Veterans’ Memorial Aquatic Center, 9:55 a.m. (diving competition), 5 p.m. (swim prelims)

BOYS LACROSSE

Class 5A state playoffs (1st round)

Chatfield at Cherokee Trail, 6 p.m.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

State tournament (at Overland H.S.)

Eaglecrest vs. Cherokee Trail, 5 p.m.