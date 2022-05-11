AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Wednesday, May 11, 2022. Weather/field conditions permitting, schedule subject to change:

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports

BASEBALL

Prairie View at Rangeview, 4 p.m.

Legend at Regis Jesuit, 4:15 p.m.

Vista PEAK at Brighton, 6:30 p.m.

BOYS LACROSSE

Class 5A state playoffs (1st round)

Mullen at Cherokee Trail, 6 p.m.

Columbine vs. Grandview at Legacy Stadium, 8 p.m.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Class 5A state playoffs (1st round)

Palmer Ridge at Regis Jesuit, 6 p.m.