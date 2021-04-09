AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedules for Friday, April 9 and Saturday, April 10, 2021. Schedules subject to change:
FRIDAY, APRIL 9
FOOTBALL
Denver East at Hinkley, 6:30 p.m.
Aurora Central at Skyview, 7 p.m.
Gateway at Harrison, 7 p.m.
Rangeview at Denver South, 7:30 p.m.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Westminster at Hinkley, 6 p.m.
Rangeview at Prairie View, 6:30 p.m.
Vista PEAK at Northglenn, 6:30 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
Regis Jesuit at St. Mary’s Academy, 4 p.m.
Kent Denver at Smoky Hill, 4:15 p.m.
SATURDAY, APRIL 10
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Thornton at Aurora Central, noon
Vista PEAK at Regis Jesuit, 3 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Grandview vs. Overland at Stutler Bowl, 11 a.m.
Fruita Monument at Rangeview, 1 p.m.
Aurora Central at Hinkley, 2 p.m.
Regis Jesuit at Rock Canyon, 4 p.m.
Smoky Hill at Mullen, 4:30 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
Grandview at Cheyenne Mountain, 10 a.m.
Regis Jesuit at Mountain Vista, 1 p.m.