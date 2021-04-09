AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedules for Friday, April 9 and Saturday, April 10, 2021. Schedules subject to change:

FRIDAY, APRIL 9

FOOTBALL

Denver East at Hinkley, 6:30 p.m.

Aurora Central at Skyview, 7 p.m.

Gateway at Harrison, 7 p.m.

Rangeview at Denver South, 7:30 p.m.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Westminster at Hinkley, 6 p.m.

Rangeview at Prairie View, 6:30 p.m.

Vista PEAK at Northglenn, 6:30 p.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

Regis Jesuit at St. Mary’s Academy, 4 p.m.

Kent Denver at Smoky Hill, 4:15 p.m.

SATURDAY, APRIL 10

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Thornton at Aurora Central, noon

Vista PEAK at Regis Jesuit, 3 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Grandview vs. Overland at Stutler Bowl, 11 a.m.

Fruita Monument at Rangeview, 1 p.m.

Aurora Central at Hinkley, 2 p.m.

Regis Jesuit at Rock Canyon, 4 p.m.

Smoky Hill at Mullen, 4:30 p.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

Grandview at Cheyenne Mountain, 10 a.m.

Regis Jesuit at Mountain Vista, 1 p.m.