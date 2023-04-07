AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Friday, April 7, 2023. Weather/field conditions permitting, schedule subject to change:
BASEBALL
Adams City at Overland, 4 p.m.
Denver South at Vista PEAK, 4 p.m.
Rangeview at Denver North, 4 p.m.
Smoky Hill at Ralston Valley, 4:15 p.m.
ThunderRidge at Cherokee Trail, 4:15 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Rangeview at Vista PEAK, 4 p.m.
Denver South at Hinkley, 6:30 p.m.
TRACK & FIELD
Cherokee Trail, Grandview at Arcadia Invitational (Calif.)
BOYS LACROSSE
Middle Park at Rangeview, 6:30 p.m.
Smoky Hill at Pine Creek, 7 p.m.