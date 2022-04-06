AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Wednesday, April 6, 2022. Weather/field conditions permitting, schedule subject to change:
BASEBALL
USA Baseball NHSI Invitational (Cary, N.C.)
Regis Jesuit vs. Yucaipa (Calif.), 11:30 a.m. MT
BOYS LACROSSE
Rangeview at Conifer, 5 p.m.
Prairie View at Smoky Hill, 5:15 p.m.
GIRLS LACROSSE
St. Mary’s at Overland, 4 p.m.
Regis Jesuit vs. Grandview at Legacy Stadium, 6 p.m.
Ralston Valley vs. Cherokee Trail at Stutler Bowl, 8 p.m.
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Legend at Regis Jesuit, 6 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
Adams City at Overland, 4 p.m.