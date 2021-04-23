AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Friday, April 23, and Saturday, April 24, 2021. Weather, field conditions permitting and schedules subject to change:
Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports
FRIDAY, APRIL 23
FOOTBALL
Denver East vs. Vista PEAK at Aurora Public Schools Stadium, 6:30 p.m.
Rangeview vs. FNE Warriors at Evie Dennis Stadium, 7 p.m.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Arvada at Aurora Central, 6 p.m.
Brighton at Hinkley, 6 p.m.
Regis Jesuit at Denver South, 6:30 p.m.
Arapahoe at Overland, 7 p.m.
Vista PEAK at Rangeview, 7 p.m.
SATURDAY, APRIL 24
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Vista PEAK at Northglenn, noon
BOYS SOCCER
Class 5A state playoffs (quarterfinals) — (scoreboard/schedule)
Arvada West vs. Grandview at Legacy Stadium, 6 p.m.
GYMNASTICS
Class 5A state meet individual finals at Thornton H.S., 11 a.m.