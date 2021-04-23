AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Friday, April 23, and Saturday, April 24, 2021. Weather, field conditions permitting and schedules subject to change:

FRIDAY, APRIL 23

FOOTBALL

Denver East vs. Vista PEAK at Aurora Public Schools Stadium, 6:30 p.m.

Rangeview vs. FNE Warriors at Evie Dennis Stadium, 7 p.m.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Arvada at Aurora Central, 6 p.m.

Brighton at Hinkley, 6 p.m.

Regis Jesuit at Denver South, 6:30 p.m.

Arapahoe at Overland, 7 p.m.

Vista PEAK at Rangeview, 7 p.m.

SATURDAY, APRIL 24

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Vista PEAK at Northglenn, noon

BOYS SOCCER

Class 5A state playoffs (quarterfinals) — (scoreboard/schedule)



Arvada West vs. Grandview at Legacy Stadium, 6 p.m.

GYMNASTICS

Class 5A state meet individual finals at Thornton H.S., 11 a.m.