AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Friday, April 21, 2023. Weather/field conditions/officials permitting, schedule subject to change:

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports

BASEBALL

Rangeview at Northfield, 4 p.m.

Vista PEAK at Abraham Lincoln, 4 p.m.

Regis Jesuit at Heritage, 4:15 p.m.

Grandview vs. Cherokee Trail at Double Angel Fields, 6:30 p.m.

BOYS SWIMMING

John Strain Memorial at Cherry Creek, 4:30 p.m. (prelims)

TRACK & FIELD

Overland, Regis Jesuit, Vista PEAK at Husky Twilight Meet at EchoPark Stadium, 1 p.m.

BOYS LACROSSE

Denver South at Grandview, 4:30 p.m.

Cherokee Trail at Denver East, 6 p.m.

Douglas County vs. Eaglecrest at Legacy Stadium, 6 p.m.

Palmer at Rangeview, 6:30 p.m.

Boulder vs. Smoky Hill at Stutler Bowl, 8 p.m.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Cherokee Trail at Denver South, 6 p.m.

Horizon vs. Grandview at Legacy Stadium, 8 p.m.