AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Wednesday, April 19, 2023. Weather/field conditions/officials permitting, schedule subject to change:
BASEBALL
Vista PEAK at Rangeview, 4 p.m.
ThunderRidge at Regis Jesuit, 4:15 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Hinkley at Jefferson, 4 p.m.
BOYS LACROSSE
Eaglecrest vs. Lewis-Palmer at Don Breese Stadium, 7 p.m.
Smoky Hill at Douglas County, 7 p.m.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Holy Family at Overland, 4 p.m.
Arapahoe at Regis Jesuit, 7:30 p.m.
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Rangeview at Kennedy, 6 p.m.