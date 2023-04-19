AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Wednesday, April 19, 2023. Weather/field conditions/officials permitting, schedule subject to change:

BASEBALL

Vista PEAK at Rangeview, 4 p.m.

ThunderRidge at Regis Jesuit, 4:15 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Hinkley at Jefferson, 4 p.m.

BOYS LACROSSE

Eaglecrest vs. Lewis-Palmer at Don Breese Stadium, 7 p.m.

Smoky Hill at Douglas County, 7 p.m.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Holy Family at Overland, 4 p.m.

Arapahoe at Regis Jesuit, 7:30 p.m.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Rangeview at Kennedy, 6 p.m.