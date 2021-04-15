AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Thursday, April 15, 2021. Schedule weather permitting/subject to change:
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Fort Lupton at Aurora Central, 6 p.m.
Hinkley at Vista PEAK, 6 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Aurora Central at Fort Lupton, 6 p.m.
Hinkley at Rangeview, 6:30 p.m.
Gateway at Prairie View, 7:15 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
Dakota Ridge at Regis Jesuit (Laber Field), 4 p.m.
Grandview at Denver East, 4 p.m.
GYMNASTICS
Regionals at Overland, 4 p.m.