AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Thursday, April 15, 2021. Schedule weather permitting/subject to change:

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Fort Lupton at Aurora Central, 6 p.m.

Hinkley at Vista PEAK, 6 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Aurora Central at Fort Lupton, 6 p.m.

Hinkley at Rangeview, 6:30 p.m.

Gateway at Prairie View, 7:15 p.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

Dakota Ridge at Regis Jesuit (Laber Field), 4 p.m.

Grandview at Denver East, 4 p.m.

GYMNASTICS

Regionals at Overland, 4 p.m.