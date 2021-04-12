AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Monday, April 12, 2021. Schedule subject to change:
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Grandview at Overland, 7 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Vista PEAK at Hinkley, 6 p.m.
Gateway at Rangeview, 6:30 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
Regis Jesuit vs. Mountain Vista at Shea Stadium, 3:30 p.m.
Cheyenne Mountain vs. Grandview at Legacy Stadium, 4:30 p.m.
Denver East at Smoky Hill, 4:30 p.m.