AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Tuesday, April 11, 2023. Weather/field conditions/officials permitting, schedule subject to change:
BASEBALL
FNE Warriors at Vista PEAK, 4 p.m.
Gateway at Skyview, 4 p.m.
Eaglecrest at Smoky Hill, 4:30 p.m.
Cherokee Trail at Grandview, 4:30 p.m.
Mullen at Overland, 4:30 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Cherry Creek at Overland, 4:30 p.m.
Thornton at Gateway, 4:30 p.m.
Highlands Ranch at Regis Jesuit, 5 p.m.
Aurora Central at Adams City, 6 p.m.
Cherokee Trail vs. Eaglecrest at Legacy Stadium, 6 p.m.
Smoky Hill at Arapahoe, 6 p.m.
Vista PEAK vs. FNE Warriors at Evie Dennis Campus, 6:30 p.m.
Westminster at Rangeview, 6:30 p.m.
BOYS LACROSSE
Mountain Vista at Regis Jesuit (Laber Field), 4 p.m.
Denver North at Rangeview, 4:30 p.m.
Cherokee Trail at Erie, 7 p.m.
Grandview at Denver East, 7 p.m.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Overland vs. Columbine at Trail Blazer Stadium, 4 p.m.
Regis Jesuit at Palmer Ridge, 4 p.m.
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Hinkley at Lincoln, 4:30 p.m.
Regis Jesuit at Douglas County, 6 p.m.
Cherokee Trail at Mullen, 6:30 p.m.
Eaglecrest at Overland, 6:30 p.m.
Vista PEAK at Rangeview, 6:30 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
Cherokee Trail at Arapahoe, 3:45 p.m.
Cherry Creek (V2) at Eaglecrest, 3:45 p.m.
Grandview vs. Overland at Utah Park, 3:45 p.m.
Smoky Hill at Mullen, 3:45 p.m.
Adams City at Aurora Central, 4 p.m.
Denver North at Hinkley, 4 p.m.
Gateway at Englewood, 4 p.m.
Regis Jesuit at Mountain Vista, 4 p.m.
Vista PEAK vs. Denver East at City Park, 4 p.m.
Kennedy at Rangeview, 4:15 p.m.