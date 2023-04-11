AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Tuesday, April 11, 2023. Weather/field conditions/officials permitting, schedule subject to change:

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports

BASEBALL

FNE Warriors at Vista PEAK, 4 p.m.

Gateway at Skyview, 4 p.m.

Eaglecrest at Smoky Hill, 4:30 p.m.

Cherokee Trail at Grandview, 4:30 p.m.

Mullen at Overland, 4:30 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Cherry Creek at Overland, 4:30 p.m.

Thornton at Gateway, 4:30 p.m.

Highlands Ranch at Regis Jesuit, 5 p.m.

Aurora Central at Adams City, 6 p.m.

Cherokee Trail vs. Eaglecrest at Legacy Stadium, 6 p.m.

Smoky Hill at Arapahoe, 6 p.m.

Vista PEAK vs. FNE Warriors at Evie Dennis Campus, 6:30 p.m.

Westminster at Rangeview, 6:30 p.m.

BOYS LACROSSE

Mountain Vista at Regis Jesuit (Laber Field), 4 p.m.

Denver North at Rangeview, 4:30 p.m.

Cherokee Trail at Erie, 7 p.m.

Grandview at Denver East, 7 p.m.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Overland vs. Columbine at Trail Blazer Stadium, 4 p.m.

Regis Jesuit at Palmer Ridge, 4 p.m.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Hinkley at Lincoln, 4:30 p.m.

Regis Jesuit at Douglas County, 6 p.m.

Cherokee Trail at Mullen, 6:30 p.m.

Eaglecrest at Overland, 6:30 p.m.

Vista PEAK at Rangeview, 6:30 p.m.

GIRLS TENNIS

Cherokee Trail at Arapahoe, 3:45 p.m.

Cherry Creek (V2) at Eaglecrest, 3:45 p.m.

Grandview vs. Overland at Utah Park, 3:45 p.m.

Smoky Hill at Mullen, 3:45 p.m.

Adams City at Aurora Central, 4 p.m.

Denver North at Hinkley, 4 p.m.

Gateway at Englewood, 4 p.m.

Regis Jesuit at Mountain Vista, 4 p.m.

Vista PEAK vs. Denver East at City Park, 4 p.m.

Kennedy at Rangeview, 4:15 p.m.