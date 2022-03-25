AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Friday, March 25, 2022. Weather/field conditions permitting, schedule subject to change:

BASEBALL

Cherry Creek at Regis Jesuit, 4:15 p.m.
Rock Canyon at Cherokee Trail, 4:15 p.m.
Smoky Hill at Highlands Ranch, 4:15 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

FNE Warriors at Hinkley, 6 p.m.

BOYS LACROSSE

Rock Canyon at Smoky Hill, 5:15 p.m.
Eaglecrest at Denver South, 5:30 p.m.
Kent Denver at Regis Jesuit, 6 p.m.
ThunderRidge vs. Grandview at Legacy Stadium, 6 p.m.
Summit at Rangeview, 6:30 p.m.
Valor Christian at Cherry Creek, 6:30 p.m.

GIRLS TENNIS

Cherokee Trail at Smoky Hill Tournament
Rangeview at Eaglecrest Tournament

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Hinkley at DSST Byers, 5:30 p.m.
Rock Canyon at Regis Jesuit, 6 p.m.

