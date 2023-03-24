AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Friday, March 24, 2023:
BASEBALL
Legend at Smoky Hill, 4:30 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Hinkley at Harrison, 6 p.m.
BOYS SWIMMING
Coaches Invitational at VMAC (diving), 2 p.m.
BOYS LACROSSE
Regis Jesuit at Kent Denver, 4 p.m.
Ponderosa at Rangeview, 6:30 p.m.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Valor Christian at Regis Jesuit, 7 p.m.
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Valor Christian at Gateway, 5:30 p.m.
Regis Jesuit at Cherry Creek, 6:30 p.m.