AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Friday, March 24, 2023:

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports

BASEBALL

Legend at Smoky Hill, 4:30 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Hinkley at Harrison, 6 p.m.

BOYS SWIMMING

Coaches Invitational at VMAC (diving), 2 p.m.

BOYS LACROSSE

Regis Jesuit at Kent Denver, 4 p.m.

Ponderosa at Rangeview, 6:30 p.m.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Valor Christian at Regis Jesuit, 7 p.m.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Valor Christian at Gateway, 5:30 p.m.

Regis Jesuit at Cherry Creek, 6:30 p.m.