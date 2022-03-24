AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Thursday, March 24, 2022. Weather/field conditions permitting, schedule subject to change:

BASEBALL

Kennedy at Overland, 4 p.m.

Rangeview vs. FNE Warriors at Montbello H.S., 4 p.m.

Vista PEAK at Eaglecrest, 4:15 p.m.

Mullen at Regis Jesuit, 4:30 p.m.

Grandview at Coach Bob Invitational, Arizona

GIRLS SOCCER

Aurora Central at DSST Conservatory Green, 4 p.m.

Grandview at Regis Jesuit, 5 p.m.

Castle View at Cherokee Trail, 6 p.m.

Poudre vs. Smoky Hill at Stutler Bowl, 6 p.m.

Vista PEAK vs. Eaglecrest at Legacy Stadium, 8 p.m.

BOYS SWIMMING

Arapahoe at Overland, 5 p.m.

Cherry Creek at Cherokee Trail, 5 p.m.

TRACK & FIELD

Eaglecrest, Hinkley at Denver South, 11:30 a.m.

BOYS LACROSSE

Eaglecrest vs. Legend at EchoPark Stadum, 6 p.m.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Rangeview at Overland, 4 p.m.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Cherokee Trail at Grandview, 6:30 p.m.

Cherry Creek at Eaglecrest, 6:30 p.m.

GIRLS GOLF

Gateway vs. Aurora Central at Springhill G.C., 10 a.m.