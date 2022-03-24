AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Thursday, March 24, 2022. Weather/field conditions permitting, schedule subject to change:
BASEBALL
Kennedy at Overland, 4 p.m.
Rangeview vs. FNE Warriors at Montbello H.S., 4 p.m.
Vista PEAK at Eaglecrest, 4:15 p.m.
Mullen at Regis Jesuit, 4:30 p.m.
Grandview at Coach Bob Invitational, Arizona
GIRLS SOCCER
Aurora Central at DSST Conservatory Green, 4 p.m.
Grandview at Regis Jesuit, 5 p.m.
Castle View at Cherokee Trail, 6 p.m.
Poudre vs. Smoky Hill at Stutler Bowl, 6 p.m.
Vista PEAK vs. Eaglecrest at Legacy Stadium, 8 p.m.
BOYS SWIMMING
Arapahoe at Overland, 5 p.m.
Cherry Creek at Cherokee Trail, 5 p.m.
TRACK & FIELD
Eaglecrest, Hinkley at Denver South, 11:30 a.m.
BOYS LACROSSE
Eaglecrest vs. Legend at EchoPark Stadum, 6 p.m.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Rangeview at Overland, 4 p.m.
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Cherokee Trail at Grandview, 6:30 p.m.
Cherry Creek at Eaglecrest, 6:30 p.m.
GIRLS GOLF
Gateway vs. Aurora Central at Springhill G.C., 10 a.m.