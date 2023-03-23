AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Thursday, March 23, 2023. Weather/field conditions permitting, schedule subject to change:
BASEBALL
Arvada at Aurora Central, 4 p.m.
Highlands Ranch at Rangeview, 4 p.m.
Regis Jesuit at Mullen, 4:15 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Arapahoe at Regis Jesuit, 5 p.m.
Aurora Central at Hinkley, 6 p.m.
Gateway at Regis Groff, 6 p.m.
Rangeview vs. ThunderRidge at Halftime Help Stadium, 6 p.m.
TRACK & FIELD
Aurora Central, Vista PEAK at Raven Invitational at All-City Stadium, 11 a.m.
BOYS LACROSSE
Cherokee Trail at California Tournament
GIRLS LACROSSE
Liberty at Rangeview, 6:30 p.m.
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Gateway at Thomas Jefferson, 5:30 p.m.
Chaparral at Regis Jesuit, 6 p.m.
George Washington at Hinkley, 6 p.m.
Regis Groff at Vista PEAK, 6:30 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
Chaparral vs. Regis Jesuit at CAC Inverness, 3:30 p.m.
Denver South at Hinkley, 4:15 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson at Vista PEAK, 4:15 p.m.