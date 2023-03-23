AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Thursday, March 23, 2023. Weather/field conditions permitting, schedule subject to change:

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports

BASEBALL

Arvada at Aurora Central, 4 p.m.

Highlands Ranch at Rangeview, 4 p.m.

Regis Jesuit at Mullen, 4:15 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Arapahoe at Regis Jesuit, 5 p.m.

Aurora Central at Hinkley, 6 p.m.

Gateway at Regis Groff, 6 p.m.

Rangeview vs. ThunderRidge at Halftime Help Stadium, 6 p.m.

TRACK & FIELD

Aurora Central, Vista PEAK at Raven Invitational at All-City Stadium, 11 a.m.

BOYS LACROSSE

Cherokee Trail at California Tournament

GIRLS LACROSSE

Liberty at Rangeview, 6:30 p.m.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Gateway at Thomas Jefferson, 5:30 p.m.

Chaparral at Regis Jesuit, 6 p.m.

George Washington at Hinkley, 6 p.m.

Regis Groff at Vista PEAK, 6:30 p.m.

GIRLS TENNIS

Chaparral vs. Regis Jesuit at CAC Inverness, 3:30 p.m.

Denver South at Hinkley, 4:15 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at Vista PEAK, 4:15 p.m.