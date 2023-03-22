AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Wednesday, March 22, 2023. Weather/field conditions permitting, schedule subject to change:

BASEBALL

Kennedy at Vista PEAK, 4 p.m.

Rangeview at George Washington, 4 p.m.

Smoky Hill at Rock Canyon, 4:15 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Regis Jesuit at Heritage, 6:30 p.m.

BOYS LACROSSE

Middle Park vs. Smoky Hill at Stutler Bowl, 6 p.m.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Regis Jesuit at Denver East, 5:30 p.m.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Vista PEAK at DSST Byers, 5:30 p.m.

Rock Canyon at Hinkley, 6:30 p.m.