AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Tuesday, March 22, 2022. Weather/field conditions permitting, schedule subject to change:
Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports
BASEBALL
Eaglecrest vs. Cherokee Trail at Coors Feld, 11 a.m.
Aurora Central at Rangeview, 4 p.m.
Vista PEAK at Overland, 4 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Gateway at Aurora Central, 4 p.m.
Cherokee Trail at Regis Jesuit, 4:30 p.m.
Overland at Hinkley, 4:30 p.m.
Smoky Hill vs. Rock Canyon at Shea Stadium, 5 p.m.
BOYS LACROSSE
Highlands Ranch vs. Eaglecrest at Stutler Bowl, 6 p.m.
Legend at Regis Jesuit, 7:30 p.m.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Rangeview vs. Eaglecrest at Legacy Stadium, 6 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
Gateway at Aurora Central, 4 p.m.
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Fossil Ridge at Gateway, 4 p.m.
DSST Conservatory Green at Hinkley, 5:30 p.m.
Eaglecrest at Valor Christian, 6:30 p.m.
Grandview at Overland, 6:30 p.m.