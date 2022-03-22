AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Tuesday, March 22, 2022. Weather/field conditions permitting, schedule subject to change:

BASEBALL

Eaglecrest vs. Cherokee Trail at Coors Feld, 11 a.m.

Aurora Central at Rangeview, 4 p.m.

Vista PEAK at Overland, 4 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Gateway at Aurora Central, 4 p.m.

Cherokee Trail at Regis Jesuit, 4:30 p.m.

Overland at Hinkley, 4:30 p.m.

Smoky Hill vs. Rock Canyon at Shea Stadium, 5 p.m.

BOYS LACROSSE

Highlands Ranch vs. Eaglecrest at Stutler Bowl, 6 p.m.

Legend at Regis Jesuit, 7:30 p.m.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Rangeview vs. Eaglecrest at Legacy Stadium, 6 p.m.

GIRLS TENNIS

Gateway at Aurora Central, 4 p.m.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Fossil Ridge at Gateway, 4 p.m.

DSST Conservatory Green at Hinkley, 5:30 p.m.

Eaglecrest at Valor Christian, 6:30 p.m.

Grandview at Overland, 6:30 p.m.