AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Friday, March 17, 2023. Weather/field conditions permitting, schedule subject to change:

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports

BASEBALL

Cherokee Trail vs. Eaglecrest at Coors Field, 1 p.m.

Rangeview at Eagle Valley, 2 p.m.

Smoky Hill at Farmington Invitational

TRACK & FIELD

Grandview at California Relays

BOYS LACROSSE

Rangeview at Green Mountain, 5:30 p.m.

Grandview vs. ThunderRidge at Halftime Help Stadium, 6 p.m.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Cherokee Trail at Arapahoe, 6 p.m.

Horizon vs. Eaglecrest at Stutler Bowl, 6 p.m.