AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Friday, March 17, 2023. Weather/field conditions permitting, schedule subject to change:
Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports
BASEBALL
Cherokee Trail vs. Eaglecrest at Coors Field, 1 p.m.
Rangeview at Eagle Valley, 2 p.m.
Smoky Hill at Farmington Invitational
TRACK & FIELD
Grandview at California Relays
BOYS LACROSSE
Rangeview at Green Mountain, 5:30 p.m.
Grandview vs. ThunderRidge at Halftime Help Stadium, 6 p.m.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Cherokee Trail at Arapahoe, 6 p.m.
Horizon vs. Eaglecrest at Stutler Bowl, 6 p.m.