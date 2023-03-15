AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Wednesday, March 15, 2023:
Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports
BASEBALL
Eaglecrest at Vista PEAK, 4 p.m.
BOYS LACROSSE
Cherokee Trail at Monarch, 4:30 p.m.
Northfield vs. Eaglecrest at Legacy Stadium, 6 p.m.
Regis Jesuit at Corona Del Mar (California), 6 p.m.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Eaglecrest at Northfield, 4:30 p.m.
Columbine vs. Grandview at Legacy Stadium, 8 p.m.
St. Mary’s Vs. Cherokee Trail at Stutler Bowl, 8 p.m.
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
George Washington at Overland, 6:30 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
Denver North at Overland, 4 p.m.