AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Friday, Feb. 4, 2022. Schedule subject to change:
BOYS BASKETBALL
Cherokee Trail at Eaglecrest, 7 p.m.
Grandview at Cherry Creek, 7 p.m.
Overland at Arapahoe, 7 p.m.
Smoky Hill at Mullen, 7 p.m.
Vista PEAK at Hinkley, 7 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Cherokee Trail at Eaglecrest, 5:30 p.m.
Grandview at Cherry Creek, 5:30 p.m.
Smoky Hill at Mullen, 5:30 p.m.
Arapahoe at Overland, 7 p.m.
Gateway at Westminster, 7 p.m.
Hinkley at Vista PEAK, 7 p.m.
Northglenn at Rangeview, 7 p.m.
BOYS WRESTLING
Mullen at Grandview, 7 p.m.
GIRLS SWIMMING
Continental “A” League Championships at Heritage, 5 p.m. (prelims)
EMAC Championships at Hinkley, 5 p.m. (prelims)
Centennial “A” League Championships at Arapahoe, 5:30 p.m. (prelims)
ICE HOCKEY
Regis Jesuit vs. Glenwood Springs at Glenwood Community Center, 6 p.m.
Cherry Creek vs. Ralston Valley at APEX Center, 8:15 p.m.