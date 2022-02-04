AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Friday, Feb. 4, 2022. Schedule subject to change:

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports

BOYS BASKETBALL

Cherokee Trail at Eaglecrest, 7 p.m.

Grandview at Cherry Creek, 7 p.m.

Overland at Arapahoe, 7 p.m.

Smoky Hill at Mullen, 7 p.m.

Vista PEAK at Hinkley, 7 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Cherokee Trail at Eaglecrest, 5:30 p.m.

Grandview at Cherry Creek, 5:30 p.m.

Smoky Hill at Mullen, 5:30 p.m.

Arapahoe at Overland, 7 p.m.

Gateway at Westminster, 7 p.m.

Hinkley at Vista PEAK, 7 p.m.

Northglenn at Rangeview, 7 p.m.

BOYS WRESTLING

Mullen at Grandview, 7 p.m.

GIRLS SWIMMING

Continental “A” League Championships at Heritage, 5 p.m. (prelims)

EMAC Championships at Hinkley, 5 p.m. (prelims)

Centennial “A” League Championships at Arapahoe, 5:30 p.m. (prelims)

ICE HOCKEY

Regis Jesuit vs. Glenwood Springs at Glenwood Community Center, 6 p.m.

Cherry Creek vs. Ralston Valley at APEX Center, 8:15 p.m.