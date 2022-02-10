AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022. Schedule subject to change:

BOYS BASKETBALL

Arapahoe at Cherokee Trail, 7 p.m.

Brighton at Gateway, 7 p.m.

Cherry Creek at Smoky Hill, 7 p.m.

Grandview at Eaglecrest, 7 p.m.

Mullen at Overland, 7 p.m.

Vista PEAK at Prairie View, 7 p.m.

Westminster at Rangeview, 7 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Cherry Creek at Smoky Hill, 5:30 p.m.

Grandview at Eaglecrest, 5:30 p.m.

Mullen at Overland, 5:30 p.m.

Cherokee Trail at Arapahoe, 7 p.m.

Gateway at Brighton, 7 p.m.

Prairie View at Vista PEAK, 7 p.m.