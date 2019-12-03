AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019:

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports

BOYS BASKETBALL

Doherty at Vista PEAK, 7 p.m.

Hinkley at Thornton, 7 p.m.

Denver Tip-Off Tournament

Gateway vs. Castle View at Thomas Jefferson HS, 5:30 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Adams City at Aurora Central, 7 p.m.

Thornton at Hinkley, 7 p.m.

Castle View/ThunderRidge Tournament

Cherokee Trail vs. Broomfield at ThunderRidge HS, 5:30 p.m.

WRESTLING

Hinkley, Prairie View at Aurora Central, 5:30 p.m.

Eaglecrest at Rangeview, 5:30 p.m.