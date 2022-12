AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022:

BOYS BASKETBALL

Regis Jesuit at Monarch, 6:30 p.m.

Tarkanian Classic (Las Vegas)

Gatorade Division

Grandview vs. Silverado, 3 p.m.

Visit Mesa Challenge (Arizona)

On This Mountain Bracket

Smoky Hill vs. Maricopa (Arizona), 1:30 p.m.

War Eagle Bracket

Overland vs. Sunnyslope (Arizona), 4:30 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Monarch at Regis Jesuit, 7 p.m.

Nike Tournament of Champions (Phoenix)

Dan Division

Championship semifinal: Grandview vs. Bishop Alemany (Calif.), 10:30 a.m.

Northglenn Shootout

Fifth-place game: Gateway vs. Mountain Range, 4 p.m.

Third-place game: Overland vs. Conifer, 5:30 p.m.

Tarkanian Classic (Las Vegas)

Sapphire Division

Championship semifinal: Cherokee Trail vs. Coronado (Nevada), 6 p.m.

Championship semifinal: Vista PEAK vs. West Jordan (Utah), 7:20 p.m.

GIRLS SWIMMING

Arapahoe at Cherokee Trail, 5 p.m.