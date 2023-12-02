AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023:
BOYS BASKETBALL
Mullen at Regis Jesuit, 4 p.m.
Mountain Vista/Rock Canyon Tournament
Third-place game: Grandview vs. Ralston Valley at Mountain Vista H.S., 12:30 p.m.
Shoot The Rock Tour (Arizona)
Smoky Hill vs. Boulder Creek at Valley Christian H.S., 2 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Doherty at Regis Jesuit, 1 p.m.
Hinkley at Abraham Lincoln, 1 p.m.
Best In The Nest (at Horizon H.S.)
Fifth-place game: Rangeview vs. Ralston Valley, 2:30 p.m.
Seventh-place game: Vista PEAK Prep vs. Littleton, 1 p.m.
Castle View/ThunderRidge Tournament
Championship game: Cherokee Trail vs. Mullen at Castle View H.S., 3 p.m.
She Got Game Classic (Dallas, Texas)
Grandview vs. Karen Wagner (Texas), 11:30 a.m.
BOYS WRESTLING
Cherokee Trail, Gateway, Overland, Vista PEAK Prep at Mike Stanley Invitational at Fairview H.S.
Grandview at Blue Devil Invitational at Fort Lupton
Regis Jesuit, Smoky Hill at Arapahoe Warrior Invitational
Aurora Central at The Titan Cup at The Classical Academy
GIRLS WRESTLING
Overland, Regis Jesuit, Smoky Hill at Arapahoe Warrior Invitational
ICE HOCKEY
Monarch vs. Cherry Creek at Family Sports Center, 3:10 p.m.