AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Monday, Dec. 19, 2022:

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports

BOYS BASKETBALL

Tarkanian Classic (Las Vegas)

Gatorade Division

Grandview vs. Basic at Faith Lutheran H.S., noon

Visit Mesa Challenge (Arizona)

On This Mountain Bracket

Smoky Hill vs. Red Mountain, 4:30 p.m.

War Eagle Bracket

Overland vs. Otay Ranch (Calif.), 4:30 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Rangeview at Valor Christian, 7 p.m.

Gateway, Overland at Northglenn Shootout

Nike Tournament of Champions (Phoenix)

Grandview vs. Canyon (Calif.) at Bell Bank Park, noon

Tarkanian Classic (Las Vegas)

Sapphire Division

Vista PEAK vs. Foothill at Liberty H.S., 12:40 p.m.

Cherokee Trail vs. Clark at Durango H.S., 7:20 p.m.