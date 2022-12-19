AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Monday, Dec. 19, 2022:
Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports
BOYS BASKETBALL
Tarkanian Classic (Las Vegas)
Gatorade Division
Grandview vs. Basic at Faith Lutheran H.S., noon
Visit Mesa Challenge (Arizona)
On This Mountain Bracket
Smoky Hill vs. Red Mountain, 4:30 p.m.
War Eagle Bracket
Overland vs. Otay Ranch (Calif.), 4:30 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Rangeview at Valor Christian, 7 p.m.
Gateway, Overland at Northglenn Shootout
Nike Tournament of Champions (Phoenix)
Grandview vs. Canyon (Calif.) at Bell Bank Park, noon
Tarkanian Classic (Las Vegas)
Sapphire Division
Vista PEAK vs. Foothill at Liberty H.S., 12:40 p.m.
Cherokee Trail vs. Clark at Durango H.S., 7:20 p.m.