AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Friday, Nov. 8, 2019:

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports

FOOTBALL

Vista PEAK vs. Fruita Monument at Stocker Stadium, 4 p.m.

Montrose vs. Aurora Central at Aurora Public Schools Stadium, 5:30 p.m.

Hinkley at Thornton, 6:30 p.m.

Class 5A state playoffs (1st round)

Legacy vs. Eaglecrest at Legacy Stadium, 4 p.m.

Overland vs. Smoky Hill at Stutler Bowl, 7 p.m.

Fountain-Fort Carson at Cherokee Trail, 7:30 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Class 5A Region 8 at Grandview, 4 p.m.

Class 5A Region 11 at Eaglecrest, 4 p.m.