AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023:

BOYS BASKETBALL

Regis Jesuit at Rocky Mountain, 6:30 p.m.
Broomfield at Overland, 7 p.m.

D’Evelyn Tournament

Vista PEAK vs. Bear Creek, 6 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Best In The Nest (at Horizon H.S.)

Consolation semifinal: Vista PEAK Prep vs. Ralston Valley, 3:30 p.m.
Consolation semifinal: Rangeview vs. Littleton, 6:30 p.m.

She Got Game Classic (Dallas)

Grandview vs. Northside (Arizona), 5:30 p.m.

BOYS WRESTLING

Chaparral at Cherokee Trail, 6 p.m.
Arapahoe at Grandview, 7 p.m.
Chatfield at Eaglecrest, 7 p.m.
Cherry Creek at Smoky Hill, 7 p.m.
Overland at George Washington, 7 p.m.

GIRLS WRESTLING

Chatfield at Eaglecrest, 6 p.m.
Overland at George Washington, 6 p.m.

GIRLS SWIMMING

Chaparral at Regis Jesuit, 4 p.m.
Cherokee Trail at Grandview, 5 p.m.
Mullen at Overland, 5 p.m.

