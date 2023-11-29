AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023:
BOYS BASKETBALL
DSST:Cedar at Aurora Central, 6 p.m.
Cherokee Trail at Legacy, 6:30 p.m.
Mountain Vista/Rock Canyon Tournament
Grandview vs. Chatfield at Rock Canyon, 4:30 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Hinkley at Vista Ridge, 5:30 p.m.
Aurora Central at DSST:Cedar, 6 p.m.
Castle View Tournament
Cherokee Trail vs. Pueblo West, 5:30 p.m.
BOYS WRESTLING
Eaglecrest at Vista PEAK Prep, 7 p.m.
GIRLS WRESTLING
Denver South at Vista PEAK Prep, 5 p.m.
GIRLS SWIMMING
Multiple schools at Gateway, 4 p.m.
Rangeview at George Washington, 4:30 p.m.