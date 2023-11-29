AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023:

BOYS BASKETBALL

DSST:Cedar at Aurora Central, 6 p.m.
Cherokee Trail at Legacy, 6:30 p.m.

Mountain Vista/Rock Canyon Tournament

Grandview vs. Chatfield at Rock Canyon, 4:30 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Hinkley at Vista Ridge, 5:30 p.m.
Aurora Central at DSST:Cedar, 6 p.m.

Castle View Tournament

Cherokee Trail vs. Pueblo West, 5:30 p.m.

BOYS WRESTLING

Eaglecrest at Vista PEAK Prep, 7 p.m.

GIRLS WRESTLING

Denver South at Vista PEAK Prep, 5 p.m.

GIRLS SWIMMING

Multiple schools at Gateway, 4 p.m.
Rangeview at George Washington, 4:30 p.m.

