AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023:

BOYS BASKETBALL

Eaglecrest at Mountain Range, 6:30 p.m.
Grandview at Doherty, 7 p.m.
Hinkley at Lakewood, 7 p.m.
Overland at Regis Jesuit, 7 p.m.
ThunderRidge at Rangeview, 7 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Arapahoe at Regis Jesuit, 7 p.m.
Cherokee Trail at Highlands Ranch, 7 p.m.
Overland at Greeley West, 7 p.m.

BOYS WRESTLING

Thornton at Aurora Central, 6:30 p.m.

GIRLS SWIMMING

Chaparral at Grandview, 5 p.m.
Eaglecrest at Smoky Hill, 5 p.m.

