AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023:
Courtney Oakes is Aurora Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at sports@aurorasentinel.com. Twitter/X: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports
BOYS BASKETBALL
Eaglecrest at Mountain Range, 6:30 p.m.
Grandview at Doherty, 7 p.m.
Hinkley at Lakewood, 7 p.m.
Overland at Regis Jesuit, 7 p.m.
ThunderRidge at Rangeview, 7 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Arapahoe at Regis Jesuit, 7 p.m.
Cherokee Trail at Highlands Ranch, 7 p.m.
Overland at Greeley West, 7 p.m.
BOYS WRESTLING
Thornton at Aurora Central, 6:30 p.m.
GIRLS SWIMMING
Chaparral at Grandview, 5 p.m.
Eaglecrest at Smoky Hill, 5 p.m.