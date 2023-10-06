AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Friday, Oct. 6, 2023. Weather/field conditions/officials permitting, schedule subject to change:

FOOTBALL

Pine Creek at Regis Jesuit, 6:30 p.m.
Widefield at Hinkley, 6:30 p.m.
Aurora Central at Broomfield, 7 p.m.
Eaglecrest at Cherokee Trail, 7 p.m.
Rangeview vs. Horizon at Five-Star Stadium, 7 p.m.
Smoky Hill at Cherry Creek, 7 p.m.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

William Smith at Rocky Mountain Prep SMART, 6 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Gateway at Alameda International, 4 p.m.
Skyview at Aurora Central, 4 p.m.
William Smith at DSST: Green Valley Ranch, 4:30 p.m.
Smoky Hill vs. Arapahoe at Littleton Public Schools Stadium, 7 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Rangeview at Vista PEAK Prep, 4 p.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

Regis Jesuit vs. Mountain Vista at Halftime Help Stadium, 4 p.m.

