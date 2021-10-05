AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021. Weather/field conditions permitting, schedule subject to change:
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Northglenn at Vista PEAK, 6 p.m.
ThunderRidge at Regis Jesuit, 6 p.m.
Arvada at Aurora Central, 6:30 p.m.
Arapahoe at Cherokee Trail, 6:30 p.m.
Eaglecrest at Grandview, 6:30 p.m.
Hinkley at Westminster, 6:30 p.m.
Mullen at Overland, 6:30 p.m.
Prairie View at Rangeview, 6:30 p.m.
Gateway at Adams City, 7 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Aurora Central at Englewood, 4 p.m.
Westminster at Vista PEAK, 4 p.m.
Arapahoe at Overland, 4:30 p.m.
Eaglecrest at Cherokee Trail, 6 p.m.
Gateway at Brighton, 7 p.m.
Mountain Vista at Regis Jesuit, 7 p.m.
Cherry Creek vs. Grandview at Legacy Stadium, 8 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Adams City at Rangeview, 4 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
Cheyenne Mountain at Regis Jesuit, 4:15 p.m.
BOYS GOLF
Class 4A state tournament at City Park G.C., 9 a.m.
Class 5A state tournament at Colorado Springs Country Club, 9 a.m.