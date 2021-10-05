AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021. Weather/field conditions permitting, schedule subject to change:

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Northglenn at Vista PEAK, 6 p.m.

ThunderRidge at Regis Jesuit, 6 p.m.

Arvada at Aurora Central, 6:30 p.m.

Arapahoe at Cherokee Trail, 6:30 p.m.

Eaglecrest at Grandview, 6:30 p.m.

Hinkley at Westminster, 6:30 p.m.

Mullen at Overland, 6:30 p.m.

Prairie View at Rangeview, 6:30 p.m.

Gateway at Adams City, 7 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Aurora Central at Englewood, 4 p.m.

Westminster at Vista PEAK, 4 p.m.

Arapahoe at Overland, 4:30 p.m.

Eaglecrest at Cherokee Trail, 6 p.m.

Gateway at Brighton, 7 p.m.

Mountain Vista at Regis Jesuit, 7 p.m.

Cherry Creek vs. Grandview at Legacy Stadium, 8 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Adams City at Rangeview, 4 p.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

Cheyenne Mountain at Regis Jesuit, 4:15 p.m.

BOYS GOLF

Class 4A state tournament at City Park G.C., 9 a.m.

Class 5A state tournament at Colorado Springs Country Club, 9 a.m.