AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022. Weather/field conditions permitting, schedule subject to change:

FOOTBALL

Hinkley vs. Vista PEAK at APS Stadium, 6:30 p.m.

Eaglecrest vs. Smoky Hill at Stutler Bowl, 7 p.m.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Adams City at Aurora Central, 5:15 p.m.

Gateway at Thornton, 6:30 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Adams City at Gateway, 4 p.m.

Denver West at Vista PEAK, 4 p.m.

Eaglecrest at Mullen, 4 p.m.

Overland at Arapahoe, 6 p.m.

CROSS COUNTRY

Cherokee Trail, Grandview, Overland, Rangeview, Regis Jesuit, Smoky Hill and Vista PEAK at Class 5A Region 1 at Arapahoe County Fairgrounds, boys 11 a.m., girls 11:45 a.m.

Eaglecrest at Class 5A Region 4 at Margaret Carpenter Rec Center, boys 3 p.m., girls 3:45 p.m.